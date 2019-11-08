UPDATE: 3 p.m.
According to police radio traffic the semi was pulling a lowboy trailer carrying a 130,000 pound electric motor for a turbine.
______________________________________________________________
SHELTON - No injuries are being reported following a semitrailer-train crash Friday at Shelton.
At 2:04 p.m. emergency crews were called to Shelton Road and U.S. Highway 30 on the west edge of Shelton for the crash. According to police radio traffic several rail cars derailed.
The semi driver and Union Pacific Railroad employees were uninjured, radio traffic indicated. Other details of the crash are unavailable.
All rail traffic was halted.
