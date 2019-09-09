KEARNEY - Four people were transported to a Kearney hospital following a multiple-vehicle crash Monday morning on Interstate 80 west of Odessa.
At 8:48 a.m. emergency crews were called to an area two miles west of the Odessa interchange in the eastbound lanes. At least one person was trapped and had to be extricated by members of the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department.
According to police radio traffic, one person was transported with an arm injury, a second person had shoulder pain, while another patient was missing a tooth. No other details were available at press time this morning.
