HOLDREGE — A member of U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse’s staff will be conducting a mobile office Wednesday in Holdrege.
All are welcome to the mobile office 12:30-2:30 p.m. in the conference room at the Holdrege Public Library, 604 East Ave.
The event will provide Nebraskans a face-to-face opportunity to speak with a member of the senator’s staff about federal government-related issues. A constituent services representative will be on hand to offer guidance and aid to Nebraskans who require help navigating Washington’s bureaucracy.
The same services are offered by the senator’s staff in each of his state offices, including the Kearney office at 4111 Fourth Ave., Suite 26.
Constituent services representatives can be reached at 402-476-1400.