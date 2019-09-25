KEARNEY — State Sen. John Lowe of Kearney has announced he will seek a second four-year term in the Nebraska Legislature.
Lowe represents Legislative District 37, which encompasses Kearney, Gibbon and Shelton in Buffalo County. Lowe announced he is launching his re-election bid with the endorsements of the Nebraska Republican Party, Gov. Pete Ricketts, Lt. Gov. Mike Foley and former Gov. Kay Orr.
“I’m running for re-election to continue to represent the interests of the families, seniors, farmers and businesses of Buffalo County,” Lowe said. “During my time in the Legislature I’ve worked to reduce the property tax burden by putting every dollar we can find into the property tax credit relief fund and reducing government spending.”
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
Ryan Hamilton, executive director of the Nebraska Republican Party, listed a variety of conservative causes that Lowe has supported.
“He has spent his time protecting innocent life, ensuring our veterans are treated with the respect they deserve, opposing tax increases and protecting our 2nd Amendment rights,” Hamilton said. “The Nebraska Republican Party is going to make sure the voters of Kearney know that Sen. Lowe has earned a second term.”
During his first term Lowe served on the Executive Board of the Legislature and the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, Urban Affairs Committee, General Affairs Committee and the Homeland Security Policy Group and Referencing Committee.
Lowe is a small business owner and lifelong resident of Buffalo County who graduated from Kearney High School and Kearney State College. Lowe and his wife of 28 years, Kim, live in Kearney. They have three adult children, Spencer, Garrison, and Alex and his wife, Shelby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.