LINCOLN — A Kearney woman is recovering at her Lincoln home after being attacked by a man earlier this month in Lincoln.
Kim Lowe, 52, was tackled on Jan. 3 by a man on 13th Street between M and N streets around 1:50 p.m. Lowe is the wife of state Sen. John Lowe of Kearney.
Moments before the incident, the man was yelling at himself and came running toward Kim Lowe, said Erin Spilker, LPD public information officer. The incident happened near the Lowes’ apartment in downtown Lincoln.
“We had a lot of witnesses and we are getting video from the area,” Spilker said.
Lincoln Fire and Rescue emergency crews responded to the scene and transported Kim Lowe to a Lincoln hospital where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
John Lowe declined to elaborate on the extent of his wife’s injuries; instead, he said she continues to get better every day.
The investigation by LPD continues.
