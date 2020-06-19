KEARNEY — Sentencing is on hold for a Kearney man convicted of robbing a man of his money and cellphone.
Maliki Mitchell, 19, of Kearney pleaded no contest to felony robbery in Buffalo County District Court, and was scheduled to be sentenced in April. However, court records say at the sentencing hearing Judge Ryan Carson determined he needed additional information before issuing a sentence following statements made by Mitchell and his defense attorney Jerad Murphy.
Records are unclear what those statements were.
Mitchell earlier had a presentence investigation report done by the state probation department. Findings of that report — including background information on a defendant, family and criminal history, employment history and a substance abuse evaluation — help judges issue an appropriate sentence.
Mitchell was committed to the Nebraska Diagnostic and Evaluation Center at the Department of Corrections for 90 days for a more complete study.
Sentencing is scheduled for July.
On the evening of Nov. 18, a man went to the Kearney/Buffalo County Law Enforcement Center to report he had been robbed of $120 and his cellphone at gunpoint in his car after trying to buy marijuana from Mitchell.
Brittnie Holt, 21, also of Kearney was arrested and later convicted of aiding in the consummation of a felony in the incident for helping Mitchell take the man’s cellphone and deactivating it.
She was sentenced to 192 days in jail, and was given credit for 192 days already served.
@HubChic