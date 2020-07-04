Last week, Maxi Korowski-Fissel sat in an airport terminal in Germany, anxiously waiting to board a plane.
She rose at 3:30 a.m. to begin her journey.
The plane she would board would take her to Munich and then to Chicago. Eventually, she’d be in Kearney, Neb., with her boyfriend, Norman Rienks.
The two hadn’t seen each other in four months. Finally, the clock ticked down to June 23, and they were just hours away from reuniting.
Two hours from boarding, Korowski-Fissel’s phone started ringing.
“I got a call telling me I can’t fly.”
And the clock reset again.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, travel has been iffy this spring. The two had hoped to see each other for Easter, and then again at the end of May, but both of those trips had fallen through. The June trip was just as tenuous.
“We were prepared that it wouldn’t work out, but I just had to try anyway,” Korowski-Fissel said.
The 25- and 26-year-olds say they have spent thousands of dollars on plane tickets the past four months in attempts to see each other, only to be told they actually can’t use them to fly right now. The tickets are turned into vouchers for the airlines, promising that someday the two will be able to fly to be together.
“But we don’t know when we can, or if the companies will still be in business when all this is over,” Rienks said.
The couple aren’t the only ones who find themselves separated by an ocean and thousands of miles for who knows how long as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the United States.
More than 1,400 Facebook users, as of Wednesday, have joined the “Couples Separated by Travel Bans” group, where international couples can commiserate with others who find themselves split apart and band together to advocate for changes to the travel restrictions.
Even if travel cannot be opened up entirely, many members of the group say that couples should be an exception to the bans, arguing that “love is essential.”
More than 6 feet apart
Nane Mertens of Betekom, Belgium, and Brian Fountain of Kearney cope with the time apart by always having a countdown to seeing each other again when they have to say goodbye.
The lovebirds have been together for almost two years with nearly the entire relationship being long-distance.
Mertens, 25, had participated in an exchange program where she studied at UNK in 2015 and made some lifelong friends. When she was visiting one friend in 2018, she met Fountain, 28. They’ve been together since, though not always in the same locale.
Even though the two are generally thousands of miles apart, they have been able to travel and see each other frequently, about once every couple of months.
Together, the two have been to Panama, Morocco, Finland, Norway and more. They last saw each other March 2, and were planning to see each other again in April.
Obviously, that trip never happened.
“Usually, when we say goodbye to each other, we have a specific plan. We know this is how long we’ll be separated,” Mertens said. “Now, it just continues and continues and continues.”
Mertens said that being separated from her international boyfriend has been hard because in Belgium, couples seeing each other was always considered “essential.”
Even during the strictest times of the country’s lockdown — which was more severe than any of the directed health measures in Nebraska — couples, even if they did not live together, always were allowed to travel to see each other.
Mertens understood that European Union couples, even if the two were from different countries, also could travel to see each other.
“But somehow my relationship, because it’s 7,000 kilometers away, it’s not essential. It doesn’t make sense in my head that some relationships are essential but others aren’t,” Mertens explained.
The separation seemed to get harder when EU travel opened up, and she saw others planning holidays to a Spanish beach, but yet, “I’m still not allowed to see my boyfriend.”
No countdown
Even though the EU reopened to travel within its countries in mid-June, travel between the U.S. and EU still is restricted. Earlier this week, borders were opened to 14 countries outside of Europe, but the U.S., with its rising case numbers, was not included on the list.
Throughout the pandemic, “essential travel” typically has been considered an exception to the rule.
According to the U.S. State Department’s website, travel restrictions between the two continents do not apply to U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents and some family members of U.S. citizens. However, couples who aren’t married, yet, don’t qualify for any of those groups.
Even engaged couples don’t seem to be able to find a way around the restrictions.
Jennifer Green, 29, of Kearney and Peter Bate, 31, of Belfast, Ireland, got engaged last November and were aiming to tie the knot today, July 4, after five years of dating.
However, on the day they hoped would be their wedding day, they find themselves still 4,000 miles apart.
“This is the longest we’ve gone without seeing each other in person,” Bate said. The couple was last together on Leap Day, Feb. 29, as Green had traveled to Ireland for a wedding for one of Bate’s friends. Luckily, the two were planning a small wedding in Ireland before everything fell through, so losing a venue deposit isn’t part of their problems. However, the pandemic has made the already complicated task even harder.
“It is such a difficult process to marry someone who’s not from your country,” Green said.
The ordeal would be even more difficult if going through an American wedding visa, and it would require Bate to be out of work for a year. The process of marrying each other will be much less expensive, and quicker, if Green gets an Irish marriage visa, they explained. In total, it might cost them $3,000-$5,000.
But costs will continue to rise. Green’s initial visa application is set to expire with no one there to review it.
“Those offices aren’t even open. My application expires in six months, in August, and no one has looked at it,” she said.
That means at least $400 she spent on a biometrics scan, one of the visa requirements, will have gone down the drain. Costs will continue to rise if they submit more applications that don’t get approved, or if they have to hire a lawyer for the process.
Once “the world opens up again,” the two estimate they are still at least nine months out from a wedding.
Just like other couples, they don’t know when the travel reopening might be.
Korowski-Fissel says the uncertain timeline is the worst part of the travel ban. They don’t know when to expect the rules to change, and that means she and Rienks don’t know when they’ll see each other in person again.
“Usually, we can book a plane ticket and have a countdown. It’s easier to know that each day that passes, that number gets a little bit smaller,” Rienks said of reuniting with Korowski-Fissel. “Now, it feels like a big question mark, which feels like an infinity sign.”
Even as couples try to figure out how to see each other again, they find inconsistent answers.
The ‘runaround’
During a FaceTime interview with the Hub, Mertens asked her boyfriend, Fountain, if there is an English expression for “one person tells you one thing and another person tells you another thing.”
He suggested, “Giving you the runaround.”
The two agreed that was the correct expression for what it’s been like trying to figure out what is allowed and what still is restricted concerning international travel.
Mertens said she contacted Belgium politicians, only to be told that they don’t make those kinds of decisions; those are made at the European Union level. Then, when she contacts EU politicians, she is told the EU can make recommendations, but the decisions are left to the member countries.
“It’s frustrating because no one is willing to take up this issue and fight for what’s right, basically,” Mertens said.
Fountain had read on a government website that said if you were in a relationship with a Belgian national, you could travel to Belgium. However, when he called the Belgium embassy in Washington, D.C., he was told that only applied to specific types of relationships, not for him and Mertens.
Fountain also was told it’s up to the individual airlines to decide if passengers may fly.
“But that’s so frustrating because it kind of depends on border control, then,” Mertens explained. “You’re not going to spend thousands of dollars on a flight to then be told you can’t get in. What if the border control in Belgium doesn’t allow you in? What are you going to do then?”
Bates and Green say that while they understand the purpose of the ban, the situation still is disappointing.
“We both have people in our family that are considered high risk, and it would be devastating for anything to happen to them, so that makes it easier to understand,” Green said. “But it does really feel unfair. We waited five years, we felt like our life was in a really good place to take another step forward and now that we’re ready, we still have to wait.”
Fighting to be together
All three couples are a part of the “Couples Separated by Travel Bans” Facebook group. The virtual gathering has helped many couples cope with being apart and has given them people to rally with.
“It has just helped me so much to realize that we’re not alone in the separation,” Mertens said. “It’s nice to share that sadness and frustration, to share that we’re in the same boat.”
Some of the group’s members have been contacting as many people as they can — politicians, talk show hosts and international journalists — hoping someone might be able to change the rules and let them see their significant others again.
“We tried to reach out to basically anyone we can,” Korowski-Fissel said. “Just to get a lot of publicity and hopefully reach the right people at some point that are going to change things.”
They are aiming to convince leaders to ease travel restrictions, particularly between the U.S. and EU, during this pandemic. Many have been using a hashtag “#LoveIsEssential” and “#LoveIsNotTourism” on Twitter and Instagram.
The challenge is finding the right people to hear them - in multiple countries.
“Our governments are so different in how they are organized, as well,” Green said. “We just have the U.S., where in Europe you have the European Union and the United Kingdom and they’re organized differently ... It’s difficult to ask politicians to approve (travel) because there’s so many different governments involved.”
Even though each of the couples has done different levels of advocacy or reaching out, they all have one thing in common: As soon as they can see each other again, they will.
“When (Bate) first proposed and we started telling family and talking about ideas and discussing wedding venues and other things, the general consensus was ‘full speed ahead,’” Green said of her wedding. “Once the world starts opening again and we have a chance, I think nothing’s changed.”
“We’ll be aiming to do it as soon as possible,” Bate agreed.
Some couples have considered meeting up in a third country without restricted travel mandates, or traveling to one country that’s allowed into the U.S. or EU countries, staying there for 14 days and then entering their significant other’s home country.
However, that only gets more expensive with more flights and hotel nights. It’s also a little counterintuitive.
“A lot of people travel to Mexico because we’re allowed in there, and people from Mexico are allowed to travel to the U.S. So that’s what people do,” Korowski-Fissel explained. “But Mexico has even higher (COVID-19) numbers than Germany, or any country the EU has. ... We would get more exposed to the virus traveling to third countries.”
Staying in a third country also doesn’t seem feasible to Mertens and Fountain.
“There’s other places that we can go, but they would require us to get a test before going to that country, and for some, we would have to stay in a 14-day quarantine,” Fountain said. “But then you’re just sitting in a hotel room for 14 days.”
For now, the couples just have to wait, and hope their future plans of seeing each other in person still work out.
Rienks is aiming to travel to Germany in October to attend Korowski-Fissel’s niece’s wedding, and they hope to meet up again in December for the Christmas holiday. A meeting would end their current streak of 134 days apart, as of July 4, and counting.
Rienks said he’s “disheartened” by all the dashed hopes.
But between the two of them, Korowski-Fissel has taken the role of the optimist, and in a relationship, she says it works to switch off roles and go back and forth encouraging each other.
“I’m still hoping that these trips, we’ll be able to make them,” Korowski-Fissel said. “I’m sitting on a packed suitcase. I would be ready to go tomorrow if anything changes, but I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.”
