HOLDREGE — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services announced seven new cases of COVID-19 in the Two Rivers Public Health Department area.
The announcement was made at 6 p.m. Monday. All the new cases are in Dawson County. That brings the number of cases to 989 in the seven-county Two Rivers area.
The total number of cases in each county are:
- Buffalo - 136
- Dawson - 811
- Franklin - 5
- Gosper - 13
- Harlan - 0
- Kearney - 11
- Phelps - 13
There are now 10,625 cases in the state, and 125 deaths.
For more information, visit dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus or call 402-552-6445 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.
For more information from Two Rivers, visit trphd.org or call 308-995-4778.