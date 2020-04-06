HOLDREGE — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported five new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the total district case number to 23.
All individuals are isolating at home, with the exception of a Buffalo County man in his 60s who is hospitalized.
The individuals are as follows:
- A Phelps County woman in her 30s
- A Kearney County man in his 20s
- A Buffalo County man in his 40s
- A Buffalo County man in his 60s
- A Buffalo County woman in her 20s
On Saturday, two new cases — a married couple in their 20s — were confirmed in Buffalo County. They are isolated at home.
Two Rivers, in partnership with the Department of Health and Human Services and the Nebraska Guard, provided testing for individuals at the Youth Residential Treatment Center in Kearney, as well as individuals with close contact with the facility.
This testing came after an employee at YRTC tested positive for COVID-19
CHI Health Good Samaritan and Kearney Regional Medical Center provided supportive services to the Nebraska Guard during sample collection.
Two Rivers includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.