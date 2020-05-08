KEARNEY — The Buckle has reopened at Hilltop Mall, and so have a half a dozen other businesses.
“It’s going fantastic. I’ve been up here all week and I’ve been inviting people in the hallway to come in,” said Jim Kolbo of Kearney, district manager for The Buckle.
He said people seem to be excited — just for the thrill of shopping again.
The Buckle has had a lot of customer approval for reopening, Kolbo said, noting that The Buckle has launched new health and safety protocols. They are outlined on signs inside and outside the business.
“We’re all wearing masks and wearing gloves for certain events,” he said.
The Buckle closed its Hilltop location on March 17 and reopened Monday. Most of the stores in the mall remain dark, but that gradually is changing, Hilltop Mall Manager Scott Ehmke said Thursday.
In addition to The Buckle, businesses that are open include Sears Hometown, Riddles, Small Cakes, Shooter’s Edge, Kasan’s Case Cart kiosk and Golf Fit USA. Imperial Palace has remained open for carryout, CR Toys serves shoppers online or by call-ins, and Sporting Edge opens by appointment, Ehmke said.
Today, Tradehome Shoes and Gliks clothing planned to reopen, Ehmke reported.
“It will be good,” he said.
Kolbo said The Buckle has about 20 teammates. The Kearney store is among those in Nebraska that the company has reopened. Others are in Omaha, Lincoln, Columbus, McCook, Beatrice and North Platte. The Buckle has 446 stores and approximately half of them will be open next week.
The Buckle’s business hours at Hilltop are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday.