KEARNEY — The city of Kearney has announced plans to close the following streets and parking lots beginning at 2 a.m. Saturday.
The purpose of the closure is for the Central Nebraska Auto Club’s annual Cruise Nite car show. The special event, with cars, food and music, was requested by Brad Kernick on behalf of the auto club.
Street closures will include:
- Central Avenue from Railroad Street to 25th Street
- 24th Street from First Avenue to Avenue A
- 23rd Street from First Avenue to Avenue A
- 21st Street from First Avenue to Avenue A
- Parking lot west of Cunningham’s Journal
- City Hall parking lot (south of Kearney Glass)
- Parking lot north of the Museum of Nebraska Art
City staff will use barricades prior to the event and designate the areas listed as having parking prohibited during the event times, to control parking in blocked areas. This designation provides the ability to tow vehicles from the area. The parade will begin at 5 p.m. It will go north on Central Avenue and disperse at 31st Street.