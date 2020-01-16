KEARNEY — The 2020 Shamrock Shuffle, set for March 14 at the Kearney Family YMCA, will benefit SHIELD616.
The event, sponsored by the Y, is a fun, family-oriented event that promote fitness and raises funds for a local charity.
SHIELD616 aims to equip every sworn officer in the Kearney Police Department, the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and the UNK Police Department with armor gear to protect them in active shooter and/or crowd-control situations.
The Shamrock Shuffle board selected SHIELD616 from among 16 applications. Kearney is the first community in Nebraska to provide this advanced gear through SHIELD616.
Since its inaugural 2012 event, the Shamrock Shuffle has contributed $44,000 to the Make-A-Wish Nebraska Foundation.
To register for the Shamrock Shuffle, visit www.raceroster.com. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/ktownshamrockshuffle or call Laura Aden or Hallie Ganz at the YMCA at 308-237-9622.