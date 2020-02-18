KEARNEY — A community meeting will be held Saturday to discuss the feasibility of a citywide community garden.
The forum is set for 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Kearney Public Library, 2020 First Ave. It is being organized by the Kearney Sustainability Movement in partnership with the ReUse It Center, the Kearney Little Free Pantry and Conservation Nebraska.
The project aims to create an organic fresh food source. KSM is working with the city’s park and recreation department to find land for the garden.
“Food insecurity is more common in Kearney than most people realize. We hope this garden can provide fresh produce and be something we can all work on together and be proud of,” said Shannon Kramer and Erin Davis, co-founders of the Kearney Little Free Pantry.