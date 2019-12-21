LINCOLN — A new class of troopers has joined the ranks of the Nebraska State Patrol. Nine new state troopers received their badges and were sworn-in during a ceremony Friday morning at the Nebraska State Capitol. The new troopers represent the 61st Basic Recruit Class in Nebraska State Patrol history.
Among the troopers are Ty Schoenefeld of Shelton and Travis Bacon of Stockton, Kan., both of whom serve at the Lexington station, and Schuyler Sauser of Plainview, who serves at the Broken Bow station. Bacon was honored with the Capt. Mark Williams Core Values Award as well as the O. H. Witt Academic Award.
The class of Camp 61 completed 22 weeks of training at the Nebraska State Patrol Training Academy in Grand Island. The extensive training includes hands-on experience as well as more than 1,000 hours of academic instruction. These new troopers now will begin their career assigned to troop areas around the state.
