KEARNEY — A Shelton woman is in jail and she must write a letter of apology to the family of a Shelby man who died in a 2018 crash she was involved in at Shelton.
McKenzie D. Libra, 25, of Shelton was sentenced in Buffalo County Court to 60 days in jail with approved work release, ordered to pay a $500 fine and placed on 1 ½ years probation for misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in the unintentional death of James Welsh Jr., 62.
She pleaded guilty to the charge in March. Libra began her jail sentence Monday.
Around 9:10 p.m. on Dec. 25, 2018, Libra was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze north on C Street in Shelton approaching U.S. Highway 30, while Welsh was driving a 2016 Ford F-150 west on Highway 30 when the vehicles collided. A Buffalo County Sheriff’s office accident report says a witness at the scene told law enforcement that Libra failed to stop at the stop sign and pulled out in front of the pickup.
Libra’s vehicle was a total loss, while Welsh’s pickup sustained an estimated $8,000 damage. Libra was cited in the incident for violating a stop sign, and paid a $75.
Four days after the crash, on Dec. 29, 2018, Welsh died.
Patrick Lee, a deputy Buffalo County attorney, said criminal charges were filed after further law enforcement investigation following Welsh’s death, and a medical provider listed the cause and manner of death was related to the crash.
Under the standard conditions of her probation, Libra must complete individual counseling, complete a group therapy class and a driving course.
