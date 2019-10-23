EDDYVILLE — A Mason City man nearly was tased earlier this month when a sheriff’s deputy caught him allegedly sexually assaulting a woman.
According to court records, a Dawson County Sheriff’s deputy drew his weapon and commanded the man to stop assaulting the woman. The man allegedly refused.
After several commands, the deputy drew his taser and ordered the man to the ground, Dawson County Court records indicate. The man allegedly “crouched down” and the deputy helped him to the ground where he was handcuffed.
The man appeared to be intoxicated, according to court records.
The deputy responded to the assault at an Eddyville house at about 2:30 p.m. Oct. 12. Dispatchers told the deputy a phone line was left open and they could hear “a scuffle and a woman struggling.” The deputy reportedly heard screams coming from a bedroom upon arrival at the house.
David L. Boyles, 55, of Mason City was charged in Dawson County Court with felony first-degree sexual assault, felony burglary, misdemeanor violation of a protection order and misdemeanor criminal mischief in connection with the incident.
Boyles broke through a window to enter the woman’s house, records say.
The woman had requested a protection order on Oct. 8 against Boyles, and the order was granted the same day, according to court records.
Boyles is being held at the Dawson County Jail and must post $100,000, or 10 percent of $1 million, to be freed. He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 5.
If convicted of all charges, Boyles faces one to 21 years and three months in prison.
