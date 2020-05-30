KEARNEY — Shon Barenklau has been named Central and Western Nebraska editor for a number of daily and weekly newspapers owned by Lee Enterprises.
Barenklau will continue to directly supervise the Kearney Hub newsroom. In addition, local editors in York, Grand Island, North Platte, Lexington and Scottsbluff will report to him.
His new role takes effect Monday.
Barenklau will help implement news strategies aimed at serving communities and increasing reader engagement.
“With over 35 years of experience in a variety of markets, Shon will continue to be a tremendous asset for Lee. I’m deeply grateful for his tireless work ethic and countless contributions to our company,” said Ava M. Thomas, group publisher for Lee who oversees these enterprises.
Barenklau will report to Rick Thornton, director of regional news for Lee Enterprises and a regional editor for publications in Nebraska, Iowa, Oklahoma and Texas.
“Shon has a proven track record for developing the kind of journalism that connects with local communities,” Thornton said. “Add to that the fact he’s very familiar with our markets in central and western Nebraska, and it’s clear Shon is uniquely qualified for this new role. We’re lucky to have him on our team.”
A graduate of the University of Kansas, Barenklau got his start as a copy editor at the Kearney Hub. He returned to the Hub in March 2018. His other newspaper stops include Carlsbad, N.M., and in Nebraska, Papillion and Bellevue.
Barenklau and his wife, Terri, will continue to live in Kearney.
“This opportunity allows me to return to my news roots,” Barenklau said. “Our focus must be on keeping our communities informed across all of our digital and print platforms. We’re well positioned to tell stories that affect the daily lives of Nebraskans.”