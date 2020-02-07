KEARNEY — Sinclair Plaza in north Kearney has new owners.
Hoff Brothers Inc. of Hastings acquired the business on Jan. 21, and has closed the plaza’s convenience store while preparing to reopen it Thursday.
Sinclair Plaza, 5605 Second Ave., includes the convenience store and U-Haul rental business, along with a car wash and four-unit strip mall. Alejandro’s Salon and Papa John’s Pizza continue to operate in the strip mall, Brandon Hoff said, but there are two vacant slots, and the Hoff Brothers plans to fill both.
“We’re excited to be in Kearney,” Brandon Hoff said.
The late Kearney businessman Jerry Arent and his wife, Gaylene — operating as Silent City Inc. — opened Sinclair Plaza on the northwest corner of the 56th Street and Second Avenue intersection in December 1999, according to the Hoffs.
The Hoff Brothers anticipate the convenience store will have a staff of up to eight people. It will be rebranded as a Fill-n-Chill and become their company’s 11th outlet.
Brandon and Justin Hoff, along with their brother, Shannon, and mother, Kathy Hoff, are partners in the Fill-n-Chill chain. The business began in 1983 in Minden as Uncle Neal’s Country Convenience Store. The Hoffs’ dad, Jerry, and uncle, Neal, became partners and moved the business to Hastings in 1987.
Today, there are four Fill-n-Chill convenience stores in Hastings. There are two stores in Lexington and one each in Minden, Kenesaw, Ravenna and at the Interstate 80 and Highway 281 interchange between Hastings and Grand Island. Including the new Kearney operation, the Fill-n-Chill chain has seven outlets the company acquired and rebranded. There are four stores built from the ground up.
Justin and Brandon Hoff said the interior of the Kearney store will be repainted this weekend. Tanya Dale, who manages the Ravenna Fill-n-Chill, has been helping with the reopening project in Kearney.
In the spring or summer, the awning over the gasoline pumps will be repainted in Fill-n-Chill orange and blue.
Justin Hoff said Fill-n-Chill plans to replace Sinclair Plaza’s car wash, which has operated for almost 20 years, but the mechanical life is normally around seven years.
Operating hours for the convenience store will be 6 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.