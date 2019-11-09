KEARNEY — Males of any age and ability are invited to sing with the Kearney Area 1733 Barbershop chorus at its Christmas concert at 2 p.m. Dec. 15.
The 47-year-old chorus is directed by Fran Wilson. Rehearsals are held 7:30 p.m. Mondays at Countryside Christian Church, 3203 Eighth Ave.
Donations at the concert will go to charity and to music scholarships at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
To find out more, contact Gary Helms at 308-236-7472 or 308-267-8162 or ghelms@charter.net.
