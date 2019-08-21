KEARNEY — Motorists and pedestrians were urged today (Wednesday) to use caution in the work zone as city of Kearney crews removed cracked old concrete on 35th Street between Fourth Avenue and Fifth Avenue.
The work zone is about two blocks southeast of First Baptist Church, formerly the campus of Kearney High School.
City Hall closed the one block of 35th Street for emergency repairs. Weather permitting, the repairs were expected to be complete by Aug. 30.
Some of the original concrete that was being removed today was about 4 inches thick, and it was showing its age.
The repairs became necessary, Street Superintendent Roger Petersen said, because the street sank down in several spots.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
A neighbor, John Ellenwood, of 3420 Fourth Ave., said the sinking left a jolting bump for vehicles to encounter. As a result, Petersen said city officials decided to close the one-block stretch so work could proceed more rapidly than if the street had been left open to vehicles and crews had to work around traffic interruptions.
In announcing the emergency closure, the city of Kearney Public Works Department urged motorists and pedestrians to be extremely cautious in the work zone.
Various loaders and trucks were busy today breaking up the cracked street into smaller chunks to be hauled away.
The city said the street will remain open to local residents only, though at times driveways may be blocked.