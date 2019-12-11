KEARNEY — Five of the six youths who escaped Tuesday evening from the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Kearney have been apprehended; however, authorities still were seeking one of the escapees today.
The escapee who remained at large this morning was described as a black male, 5-foot-10 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, and wearing a green sweatshirt and bluejeans.
The Buffalo Watch notification system warned Kearney residents to dial 911 immediately if they encounter the escapee. The notification said seven teens escaped from the facility, but according to Lee Rettig a spokesperson with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services who oversees YRTC, it was six.
According to the alert, there were several male escapees of unknown race. They departed YRTC on foot around 8 p.m. Tuesday and were wearing black jackets, green shirts and blue jeans.
Rettig was attempting to attain additional information about the escape, but was unable to do so before the Hub went to press today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.