KEARNEY — Six new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday by Two Rivers Public Health Department, increasing the total to 924 in the seven-county region it serves.
New confirmed cases were in Buffalo County, two; Dawson County, three; and Kearney County, one.
Two Rivers is reviewing and reconciling county totals to most accurately reflect current cumulative case numbers in the district. Two Rivers is working continuously with DHHS to review and revise individual case numbers as they are reported. However, duplicate tests — multiple tests performed on the same individual to assess if they are positive for the virus — often may not be immediately identified.
Duplicate tests were reported in Franklin and Dawson counties and have been removed from the total county reported cases.
Total cases to date in the Two Rivers district are:
Dawson County — 757
Buffalo County — 128
Phelps County — 11
Gosper County — 13
Franklin County — 5
Kearney County — 10
Harlan County — 0
COVID-19 should be considered widespread throughout all of the Two Rivers Public Health Department district, regardless of current county totals due to limited testing.
For more information, call Two Rivers Public Health Department at 308-995-6645 or visit trphd.org.
Or visit dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus or call DHHS at 402-552-6645 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.