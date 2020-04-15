HOLDREGE — Six new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Tuesday afternoon by the Two Rivers Public Health Department.
Three cases each were reported in Dawson and Buffalo counties. TRPHD is investigating all of them.
In Buffalo County, the new cases are two men in their 50s and one man in his 30s.
In Dawson County, those include a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 30s and a man in his 60s.
According to Two Rivers, this brings the number of COVID-19 patients to 38 in Buffalo County and 18 in Dawson County. Elsewhere in the seven-county Two Rivers area, the number of cases are Franklin County, 3; Kearney County, 3; Gosper County, 1; Phelps County, 1; and Harlan County, 0.
That equals 64 cases, although Two Rivers officially said Tuesday in a press release that the region had 66 cases.
Jeremy Eschliman, health director at Two Rivers, said, “Slight nuances between the press release and our county-by-county map) occur based on the timing and method of laboratory confirmations. It is something that typically occurs and is reconciled daily to ensure accuracy of reporting.”
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has a statewide COVID-19 information line. Call 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. To reach Two Rivers, call 888-669-7154 or visit trphd.org.