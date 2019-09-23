KEARNEY — Kearney residents will see a 4 percent increase annually in their sewer rates during the next six years if the Kearney City Council approves a $21.5 million upgrade of the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
The first phase of upgrades is underway this year and will cost an estimated $4.2 million, according to the city’s 2018-19 budget. Two weeks ago when the City Council approved the 2019-20 budget, a 3 percent rate increase for sewer rates was included.
“The major factors leading us to consider the proposed Phase II upgrades at this time are increased wastewater flows (a function of a growing community), age and condition of existing facilities,” Assistant City Manager Eric Hellriegel said in a memo to the City Council.
An average Kearney homeowner pays a monthly sewer fee of $20.80. According to Director of Finance Wendell Wessels, the six years of 4 percent fee increases would boost the $20.80 monthly fee by $5.62 to $26.42, or by about 27 percent, Wessels said.
Hellriegel said the initial plant was constructed in 1960 with expansions in 1971 and 1996. The second phase of upgrades would improve the efficiency of treatment operations, reduce ongoing maintenance and address more stringent discharge limits for nitrogen and phosphorus.
The $21.5 million second phase of improvements would be finished in mid-2023, Hellriegel said.
A 30-year loan from Nebraska’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund would be used to make the second phase improvements. The city could borrow the money at an interest rate of 2.5 percent, Hellriegel said.
“Sanitary sewer user fees will require an increase of approximately 4 percent each year over the next six years to fund the new debt service incurred for this project,” Hellriegel told council members.
“Further refinement of the scope of work for the project and costs will occur during the design and planning phases, which are planned to begin later this year. The council will have an opportunity to review and approve or not approve the contract documents and specifications, the bids received, and loan agreements at a future time,” according to the assistant city manager.
In other business Tuesday, council members will be asked to authorize the city staff to advertise for bids to improve drainage in south Kearney’s hotel district.
After the July 9 flood, drainage in the Younes Complex was impeded until a temporary trench allowed floodwaters around the hotels to drain into Turkey Creek.
It’s estimated it will cost $90,000 to $140,000 to build a permanent storm sewer adjacent to Sixth Avenue beginning at Talmadge Road and continuing north to the Turkey Creek drainage, according to a memo to the council. Plans and specifications for the project were drafted by Miller & Associates, and funding is allocated in the city’s 2019-20 stormwater budget.
With the council’s approval, the city will advertise for bids and open them on Oct. 15.
Tuesday’s meeting is open to the public and begins at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 18 E. 22nd St.
