KEARNEY – Sixteen students were elected Thursday to serve on the Student Senate at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
The Student Senate is the legislature for the student body, with representatives elected from each of UNK’s three academic colleges. There are also freshman and deciding/pre-professional senators.
Student Senate has the power to pass legislation for the campus, approve new student organizations, appoint student representatives to the UNK Faculty Senate and other administrative committees and perform other duties concerning student issues.
Those elected to the Student Senate, listed by hometown, are:
Bloomfield – Truman Lauck, College of Education
Broken Bow – Carson Quackenbush, College of Business and Technology
Callaway – Olivia Paulsen, College of Arts and Sciences
Diller – Adam Schultis, College of Arts and Sciences
Grand Island – Reid Bednar, College of Education
Hampton – Kate Klute, College of Arts and Sciences
Kearney – Landon Seibert, College of Business and Technology
Lakeville, Minnesota – Olivia Koenig, College of Arts and Sciences
Lexington – Mark Barrientos, College of Business and Technology
Milford – Tatum Vondra, College of Business and Technology
Omaha – Morgan Daubert, College of Education
Overton – Douglas Christiansen, College of Arts and Sciences
Superior – Trenten Theis, College of Arts and Sciences
Trumbull – Tristan Larson, College of Arts and Sciences
Waverly – Alexandra Danson, College of Arts and Sciences
Wood River – Ryan Woitalewicz, College of Education