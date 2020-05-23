An overview of Restaurant Rules

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has released a two-page document listing numerous guidelines restaurants must follow when reopening their dining rooms. Here are examples of the new guidelines:

1. Restaurants must limit seating to 50 percent of maximum occupancy.

2. All parties must be seated at least 6 feet apart, and parties may have no more than six people.

3. Self-service buffets and salad bars are not allowed.

4. Bar seating is not allowed.

5. Employees should wear face coverings.

6. Patrons may only consume alcohol if they also consume food at the restaurant.

7. Tables and chairs must be disinfected after each customer uses them, using an EPA-registered disinfectant.

8. All “high touch” surfaces must be disinfected at least once every four hours.

9. Before starting work, employees must be prescreened for symptoms consistent with COVID-19, including taking their temperature.

A complete list of guidelines may be found at dhhs.ne.gov/Documents/COVID-19-Restaurant-In-Room-Dining-Reopening-Guidelines.pdf