KEARNEY — Following a small fire this morning in the Buffalo County Courthouse at 1512 Central Ave., the county clerk will operate temporarily from the commissioners meeting room.
“All of the records are safe and dry — my commissioner and employee records, and the Veterans Service and marriage records,” said County Clerk Jan Giffin today as she and her staff began setting up operations in the commissioners room.
The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called to the courthouse at 2:41 a.m. for smoke inside the building. When they arrived the automatic sprinkler system had activated and extinguished the fire.
The fire was under control at 3:06 a.m.
“They called me at about 3 a.m. I had visions of the building being totally engulfed, but it was a big relief when I got there,” said Bill McMullen of Kearney, chairman of the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners.
An investigation revealed the fire started in a blower fan that was being used to dry the carpets after they were shampooed over the weekend. There was minimal fire, smoke and water damage.
A single sprinkler was activated, McMullen said, which kept water damage to a minimum. However, computers and printers were damaged and the clerk’s functions will be preformed temporarily in the county board’s meeting room on the northeast corner of the courthouse.
Firefighters shut down the sprinkler system and ventilated the building.
McMullen said repair and recovery costs will be handled by the county’s risk-sharing organization, the Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association.
Giffin asked the public for their patience when visiting the office.
“IT already is setting up computers for us. We’re a little out of kilter, so we hope people will be patient, but how fortunate we are that we’re in this new building with the fire protection, Giffin said.
No injuries were reported in the fire.
Firefighters estimated damage at $3,200. Two fire engines, a ladder truck and 19 firefighters responded to the scene.
