KEARNEY — Due to staffing issues, three area Red Cross blood drives have been cancelled:
- Thursday - Merna Community Center
- April 24 – Elba High School
- May 1 – Callaway Community Center
Thanks to the incredible turnout of donors at area blood drives in recent weeks in response to a blood shortage, the American Red Cross has collected the blood necessary to meet immediate patient needs.
However, blood is needed constantly, so donors are encouraged to make an appointment for future drives to ensure a healthy blood supply for the weeks and months ahead.
Contact joshua.murray@redcross.org or 402-677-7404.