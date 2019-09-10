LINCOLN — Several regional Department of Motor Vehicles offices soon will adjust their hours for driver’s license examiner training.
According to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles, Kearney, Phelps, Sherman, Custer, Franklin, Harlan and Gosper counties will be affected. Offices in Buffalo and Dawson counties won’t be affected.
The driver’s license training will allow driver license examiners to stay up-to-date on fraudulent document recognition and the latest fraud prevention techniques. Team members will learn how to administer the latest version of the commercial driver license and motorcycle skills tests, which will add to the safety of all drivers on Nebraska’s roads.
Online services, such as driver’s license replacements, renewals and address changes will remain available during this time. Below is a list of hour changes by county:
- Custer County — Closed all day Sept. 13 and 20, at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 23 and 8:30-9:30 a.m. Sept. 27.
- Franklin County — Closed all day Sept. 17.
- Gosper County — Closed all day Sept. 26.
- Harlan County — Closed at noon Sept. 16.
- Kearney County — Closed all day Sept. 11, 18 and 25.
- Phelps County — Closed all day Sept. 12, 13, 19 and 26, and 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 20.
- Sherman County — Closed all day Sept. 17 and 24.
