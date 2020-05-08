KEARNEY — The Rev. Dean Hanson may start a trend Sunday in Hazard when he leads church services outdoors.
His 9 a.m. service at Faith Lutheran Church — with conditions — will mark the first in-person services since COVID-19 pandemic closed church doors in March. Parishioners should check with their home church to determine their options for worship.
At Hazard, people may stay in their cars and roll the windows down, or set up lawn chairs and drink coffee. The only rule: every family must be 6 feet apart.
“Our church council decided not to do worship in church. We have a concern for everyone’s physical well-being,” Hanson said. “Children can’t play on the playground. We won’t pass the offering plate. I’ll pass out a sheet with two or three hymns on it, which they don’t have to give back. We’ll see how it goes.”
“Seeing how it goes” is the buzzword for area churches this week. Although Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday that in-person church services may resume this weekend, few plan to do so.
‘Distance’ worship
One that will test the water is Zion Lutheran Church, 2411 Ave. C. Since COVID-19 concerns closed the church, the Rev. James DeLoach has been hosting 30-minute services four or five times each week for 10 people or fewer, without any problems.
With the green light from Ricketts, Zion will resume sanctuary worship this weekend, but no more than 60 people will gather in the sanctuary at each of the three services. People are asked to make “reservations” by calling the church or using a sign-up sheet on the website.
“My goal is to keep things as normal as possible, but we will be taking additional safeguards,” DeLoach said.
The sanctuary holds close to 200 people, but people will be staggered in every other pew with each worshipper or families at least 6 feet apart. People will walk directly into the church from the parking lot and be motioned inside the sanctuary. There, a person will direct them where to sit. Afterward, worshippers will head directly home. There will be no fellowship time.
“We’ll go from week to week. If circumstances change, these things may change,” DeLoach said.
Vulnerable ‘hot spots’
First Baptist Church, 3610 Sixth Ave., will continue to livestream services at 10 a.m. Sundays for awhile. The Rev. Sean Dougherty said church leaders want to wait until after new COVID-19 cases peak here. That peak is supposed to happen May 15, according to local health officials, although that date remains fluid.
“If we see a rise in new cases, churches could become a hot spot ... and unknowingly spread the virus,” the church said in an email to members this week. The email called this “sacrifice” of postponing live services an “act of love for our neighbors.”
The Rev. Nancy Tuma, transitional minister at First Presbyterian Church, 4511 Seventh Ave., echoed that word “hot spot,” saying services at her church will continue online until at least until June 1 to protect vulnerable and older members.
In the meantime, she said, “I have seen so many people being loving and kind to each other. Members are picking up groceries or running errands for others. It’s wonderful Christ-like behavior.”
No Mass until June
Both Prince of Peace and St. James Catholic churches in Kearney will not hold Masses again until at least May 30 because of increasing cases of COVID-19 in Buffalo County. Catholics here have been asked not to attend Mass in areas where it is being resumed because they could unknowingly spread the virus.
Parishes do not have to reopen May 30 if they believe it is unsafe in their community. “As disappointing as this is, I am confident this means we do our part to limit the spread of COVID-19,” said the Rev. Joe Hannappel of St. James.
Meanwhile, a reopening planning team is addressing physical distancing and the need for adequate cleaning inside the building. The team also is determining if more Masses will be needed.
When Masses resume, choirs will not sing. Individual musicians and vocalists will follow physical distancing protocols. In the meantime, St. James rings its bell at noon every Sunday as a prayer for everyone affected by the pandemic.
Minden eFree waits
Minden eFree will continue streaming services on YouTube until at least May 24 “since we have not peaked with the virus here yet,” the Rev. Tom Barnes said.
When services resume, individuals and families will be spaced 6 feet apart and seated in metal folding chairs instead of cloth-covered chairs “so we can do a better job of disinfecting the chairs,” Barnes said.
Only about one-third as many people as normal will be able to worship, and they must call the administrative assistant to let her know they are coming.
“Once we hit the maximum number, that is it. I hate having to do it this way, but we are trying to do our best to keep people safe,” Barnes said. “We know that a lot of healthy people are opting not to come as of May 24. They want to wait until most directives are lifted.”
Services will resume only if COVID-19 numbers in Kearney County “do not spike between now and then.” Barnes said church leaders will decide the next step on May 18. Meanwhile, the church may begin a second service to accommodate more people because of social distancing guidelines.
Lighthouse waits, too
The Lighthouse Church also will delay in-person services, said the Rev. Deborah Schrader. “The church is made up of people, not a building, so we don’t want to make any premature decisions,” she said. Services will continue to be livestreamed.
She expects the church to reopen in phases. Social distancing guidelines could affect seating in the sanctuary, and some programs and events may be delayed because of restrictions on gatherings outside of worship services.
“Also, cleaning/disinfecting procedures must also be followed, but right now, there is high demand and short supply of the products and supplies needed,” she said. Many won’t ship until the end of June. “We want to make sure that everyone feels safe returning to the building,” Schrader added.
She said the congregation is “handling the streaming rather well. It is not the same as in person, but family members and friends of members who live in other communities or out of state are joining in online services,” she said. “Church services seem to be a lot shorter. We have to start on time because people at home expect us to start when we say we are.”