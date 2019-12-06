KEARNEY — Some nonprofits go above and beyond to get Give Where You Live donations.
Tammy Lawter, executive director of the Friends Program, took off at 1:15 a.m. Thursday with her husband Joe. They drove two hours to Lincoln to pick up 175 dozen doughnuts from Hurts Donuts. They took separate vehicles so they could carry all the boxes.
They got back to Kearney at 6 a.m. Shortly before 7 a.m., Lawter hung a sign on the window at the Friends office, 4009 Sixth Ave. It said, “GWYL. Hurts Donuts! Enter here.” She unlocked the doors at 7 a.m., an hour earlier than the usual 8 a.m., to satisfy doughnut lovers. She charged $20 a box for the doughnuts.
By 11 a.m., she had sold 150 boxes of doughnuts. By 3 p.m., they were gone.
“We made for $1,300 for Give Where You Live from the doughnuts,” Lawter said. “The whole plan was to get people in the door.”
It worked.
Doughnut purchasers also donated to Give Where You Live. By 6 p.m., 120 donors had contributed $4,048.
Kearney Family YMCA
By the time the Lawters got home from Lincoln, Tom Nickerson, Bill Giffin and Amanda Anderson were hopping onto three of 10 stationary bikes right inside the door at the Kearney Family YMCA to begin pedaling. Five hours later, they were still at it.
The Y was raising funds for its Livestrong program, a free 13-week program that helps cancer survivors remain fit and maintain their quality of life.
“I’m just riding to promote the Y,” Nickerson said. He planned to ride until 7 p.m., or a total of 11 hours.
As of 11 a.m., he’d taken only brief breaks for snacks.
For Giffin, a long-distance cyclist, the riding was easy. He did a coast-to-coast bike ride last summer.
“I’m a 62-year-old with a 90-year-old back,” he grinned. He rode stationery bikes for the GWYL promotion last year, too. He owns a farm about 10 miles outside Kearney.
As for Anderson, riding for GWYL had special significance. She’s a cancer survivor, as are her grandmother and aunt. Her mother died from cancer in 2012.
“I’m riding for them,” Anderson, who teaches cycling at the Y, said. She is also a recruiter for the National Guard.
Laura Aden got on a stationery bike at 7:30 a.m. By 11 a.m., she’d ridden 60 of her 100-mile goal.
On the front of her bike was a sign that said, “Aunt Nancy. Grandma Jean. Lizzie.” Her Aunt Nancy had liver cancer. Her grandmother Jean died of pancreatic cancer. Lizzie referred to Lizzie Stratton, a 14-year-old who died of a rare liver cancer in 2006.
Y volunteer Tova Shaffer had gotten started on a stationery bike about 10:45 a.m. and planned to ride “a couple hours.”
Melissa Pandorf, a Y member from Kearney, said her father and aunt are cancer survivors, and another relative currently is battling the disease. “I can stay here an hour and 15 minutes, as long as the child care is open,” she said.
By 6 p.m., the Y had raised $2,401 from 24 people.
Axtell Public Library
Things were quieter, but no less enthusiastic, at the Axtell Public Library. Head librarian Barbara Stutz served free lunch to the public from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in hopes of raising $20,000 for a handicapped ramp and renovations to the library restroom. The library has received a grant for $20,000, and Stutz hopes GWYL donations will help fund the remaining $20,000 of the project.
“It’s going really well,” she said at 1:15 p.m. “We’ve had a great turnout. Those who came to eat were invited to stay and play cards.”
At 5:15 p.m., she was buoyant as she welcomed yet another donor. “I hope we can continue this into the night,” she said.
As of 6 p.m., the library had taken in $3,103 from nine donors.
Central Nebraska Veterans Memorial
Last year, the Central Nebraska Veterans Memorial finished a triumphant first in GWYL giving, with $102,680.
By 1 p.m. Thursday, it was again at the top of the chart, having raised $92,000, far ahead of the second-highest recipient, Faith Christian School, with $55,000.
The money — like last year’s funds — will help finance the $2 million Central Nebraska Veterans Memorial that is being built on the grounds of the Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home.
To nourish and encourage CNVM donors, American Legion Post No. 52 served free soup from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Tom Weides of Kearney and other volunteers served four soups, all made by Bill McMullen, who works about 30 hours a week in the post kitchen.
A replica of the memorial sat on a table, and Bob Harpst, CNVM committee chairman, showed it to visitors.
During the noon hour, CNVM was presented with a $17,000 check from the Sons of Foreign Wars, an auxiliary group of men whose relatives have served in the armed forces. The check came from a September SFW golf tournament.
As of 6 p.m., the CNVM had raised nearly $98,000 from 64 donors and seemed certain to beat last year’s total.
They did by surpassing $137,000 on the day.
