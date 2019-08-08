HOLDREGE — A limited number of seats remain available for the 2019 Nebraska Water & Natural Resources Tour organized by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Nebraska Water Center and Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District.
The Sept. 15-19 tour will start and end in Billings, Mont. Stops will include the Buffalo Bill Dam, Buffalo Bill Center of the West, Yellowstone National Park, Big Sky Resort and Missouri Headwaters State Park.
Along the way, there will be presentations about water resources management for agriculture, domestic, industrial, recreation and ecosystem uses.