KEARNEY — The city of Kearney has announced that a number of streets will be closed beginning at 6:30 a.m. Saturday for the University of Nebraska at Kearney homecoming parade. These streets will remain closed until 12:30 p.m.:
- Central Avenue from 25th to Railroad streets
- Railroad Street from Central to Third avenues
- Third Avenue from Railroad to 21st streets
- 21st Street from Third to Eighth avenues
- Eighth Avenue from 20th to 21st streets
- 21st Street from Eighth to Ninth avenues
- 23rd Street from Avenue A to Avenue E
- 24th Street from Avenue A to Avenue E
- Avenue B from 22nd to 24th streets
- Avenue C from 22nd to 25th streets
- Avenue C from 22nd to Railroad streets
- Avenue D from 22nd to 25th streets
- Avenue D from 22nd to Railroad streets
The parking lot located north of the Museum of Nebraska Art also will be closed.
