HOLDREGE — The South Central Area Recovery nonprofit organization formed in March with a clear mission.
The group wanted to help an under-served community by building a facility in Holdrege that would provide healing and recovery through 12-step organizations, support groups and general counseling. Twelve-step programs provide a process for people struggling with any kind of addiction that helps them to understand and manage their substance-use disorders and find social support for recovery through others who are dealing with the same struggles.
“We will have people show up (at meetings) who say, ‘I didn’t know it was here. I didn’t know.’ We hear that a lot. Or they didn’t know that particular meeting or meetings were in place. There really is a lack of coordination,” said Dean Lynch, board member for SCAR.
A shortage of meetings in locations scattered throughout the community is a serious problem in the area, said Lynch. Providing emotional and spiritual support in a safe place is important for people in recovery.
“There is a lot of need in this community. There is a lot of need in a lot of different communities. Depending on where you live, you either address it or shove it under the rug, and it’s still going to be there. There are still a lot of people who are under served and that are suffering. We are not trying to be all things to all people. We are trying to get in where we can be most effective and help,” said Michael Leffler, board president of SCAR.
Along with providing meetings under one roof, SCAR wants to offer more meetings throughout the day. With their own building, meetings could be offered morning, noon and night. They will be able to reach people who may work second and third shifts or live in surrounding counties.
“What you will find in the area, people in recovery really will go vast distances to support the rest of those people. We have a lot of people come over here,” Lynch said.
After forming SCAR, the group moved forward to purchase property for the facility’s location. A plot of land on Hill Street in northwest Holdrege has been purchased, and SCAR is working with Brown Church Development Group to design the building.
The structure will be 2,100-2,200 square foot with one large meeting room, one small meeting room, two counseling rooms, bathrooms and a kitchen. The building will cost approximately $500,000 to $600,000.
“It’s just not rooms for fellowship and meetings, but there is also a counseling aspect that is involved. We have accommodated in our building plans for that,” said Leffler.
SCAR has begun fundraising by being a part of the Phelps County Community Foundation’s annual giving day, give2GROW, on Nov. 14. Donations can be made now online or in person at the PCCF offices. Donations will not be processed until Nov. 14. SCAR plans to continue fundraising after give2GROW and to apply for grants for the project.
The organization hopes to break ground in the spring, and they hope to be finished before the snow flies next year, Leffler said.
“The whole foundation of this is you come to a place where you know you aren’t going to be judged, that you are going to be helped,” Leffler said.
