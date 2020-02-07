HOLDREGE — While no one is predicting another bomb cyclone in March or a deluge of rain in early July, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension climatologist and the state Department of Natural Resources director say conditions are ripe for 2020 flooding.
All it might take are normal spring weather conditions, according to ag climate specialist Tyler Williams and DNR Director Jeff Fassett.
“There is so much water in the system that it won’t take a lot of ice to create flooding,” Williams said at Thursday’s South Central Water Conference in Holdrege, noting that streams and reservoirs are full and soil moisture levels are high. “... Even normal precipitation into a full system can cause issues.”
Fassett, the conference keynote speaker, said, “2020 is going to be a high runoff year, no matter what happens.”
He and Williams said another issue is uncertainty about the condition of many hastily made repairs to roads, culverts, levees, dams, bridges and other infrastructure following historic 2019 flooding across most of Nebraska.
“We have to learn from this,” Fassett said. “We have to do better. When you see people quickly building what just failed, that makes you nervous.”
“We saw a cold, wet pattern coming,” Williams said about forecasts early in 2019. “We just didn’t know it wouldn’t go away.”
Even the best predictions couldn’t foresee the perfect storm of destruction released on March 13 by a winter cyclone.
Williams said the 3 to 4 inches of rain wasn’t the big factor, it was the timing of it.
“If that event was in July, you wouldn’t have probably noticed. But we still had frozen ground (in March),” he said, which meant it ran off. The additional water and breakup of thick ice on rivers was unprecedented.
Similarly unpredictable was the heavy rain July 9 in south-central Nebraska that flooded south Kearney from Interstate 80 to 11th Street, filled Harlan County Lake to a record level, and was a second mighty blow to towns and farms along the Wood River and creeks that already had flooded in March.
Fassett said that storm caused Platte River flows at Kearney to go from 2,000 cubic feet per second to 25,000 cfs in a matter of hours.
The governor and Legislature were asked for lots of money to help with flood recovery in Missouri, Platte, Niobrara, Loup, Republican and other basins, Fassett said, “but at the state level, there is no flood program … There isn’t even an inventory of levees.”
He said an independent team of experts was hired to review the Niobrara flooding and determine what caused the more than 80-year-old Spencer Dam to fail. Also, there is a bill in the Legislature to create a new flooding task force that would include state agencies and natural resources districts.
Williams started his presentation with a 2020 weather prediction.
“It’s gonna rain and the sun will come out at some point. That’s pretty safe most years,” he joked.
Although current water conditions are known, forecasters aren’t getting help from the major factor that determines long-range patterns — Pacific Ocean water temperature that foretells El Nino or La Nina.
Under those conditions, general patterns of warmer, colder, wet or dry weather for regions of the United States are known. Williams said, “Without that, we don’t have more than a two- or three-week pattern to tie into.”
Because it is known that normal might be enough to create problems in Nebraska this spring, he said, “We’re at higher risk of flooding this year than last year.”