HOLDREGE — An ag weather outlook and update on water resources in the Platte and Republican basins are on the program for Thursday’s South Central Water Conference at the Phelps County Ag Center in Holdrege.
Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. and the program is scheduled from 10 a.m. to about 3 p.m.
The sponsors — Holdrege Area Chamber of Commerce, Tri-Basin and Lower Republican natural resources districts, Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District, and Phelps-Gosper Cooperative Extension — will provide lunch for the free event.
Area merchants and ag suppliers will have booths and displays.
Topics and presenters are:
- “NE Extension TAPS — Lessons Learned for Irrigated Crop Efficiency,” University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension educator Chuck Burr;
- “High Yielding Soybeans Key Production Factors,” Patricio Grassini, UNL Extension;
- “Harlan County Reservoir and Its Operation in 2019,” Bryson Hellmuth, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Republican City;
- Keynote Speaker – Nebraska Department of Natural Resources Director Jeff Fassett;
- “Ag Weather Conditions and Outlook,” UNL Extension ag climatologist Tyler Williams;
- “Water Resources Update,” Tyler Thulin, CNPPID; Nolan Little, TBNRD; Scott Dicke, LRNRD; and Craig Scott, U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s McCook office.