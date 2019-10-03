HOLDREGE — “Love It or They Will Leave It” is the theme for the 2019 South Platte United Chamber of Commerce annual meeting 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Sun Theatre in Holdrege.
The program will feature case studies and ideas to revitalize small towns.
Speakers include Dave Rippe, owner of Queen City Development in Hastings and former Nebraska Department of Economic Development director; John Williams, a partner in the Sun Theater Group that developed a new theater experience in Holdrege; and Matt Sehnert, owner of Sehnert’s Bakery and Bieroc Café in McCook.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
SPUCC President Ron Tillery, Phelps County Development Corporation executive director, said, “America still needs vibrant small towns. It’s up to each of us to make it happen.”
Registration is $15 for SPUCC members and the public, and includes a catered lunch. Reservations are required to @jeanissler.com. Learn more about SPUCC at www.spuccne.com.
For more information, call Jean Issler at 308-991-8657.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.