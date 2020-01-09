KEARNEY — A spaghetti feed fundraiser for Adyn Stevens, 10, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor in December, will be held 4-8 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Ag Pavilion at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds, 3807 N Avenue.
Desserts, a silent auction and a photo booth also will be part of the event. Freewill donations will be accepted. T-shirts can be ordered through Jan. 19 at adynsangels2020.itemorder.com.
The event is being organized by Tanya Hruby, Rex Kotschwar, Anthony Kappes and Brian Weaver.
For more information, call Kotschwar at 308-325-3068.
