KEARNEY — As a curious pre-teen, Eli Rigatuso found a golf ball in his father’s workshop.
“I started stripping off the cover of the golf ball,” he said. “Under the cover is a network of tightly woven rubber bands. I put it in a vise and took a saw to it. At a certain point, it completely fell apart. Inside there was this little, tiny black rubber ball.”
Rigatuso uses that golf ball as an analogy for his life.
“I thought to myself, of all the things we have refused to acknowledge and talk about, all of these years, we have tried to cover them up,” he said. “There’s a complexity to gender and gender identity, sex and sexuality and sexual orientation. When you throw religion on top of that it makes it even more complex.”
Mix in politics and fear.
“And then you wrap this nice little white coating on it and you set it aside and tell people that we can’t talk about it but we sure as heck can beat it up, throw it around and hit it with clubs,” he said. “I tell people not to be afraid to dig into that golf ball because you will get to a point where all the things you were taught to believe will fall apart.”
Rigatuso decided to help others dig down deep and look at their lives without fear and without pressure.
The speaker, artist, photographer and video producer/director will present “Beyond the Binary: Discussing Constructions of Gender” at 7 p.m. March 12 at the Antelope Room in the Nebraskan Student Union on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. Admission to the event is free.
A resident of Omaha, Rigatuso, 54, describes himself as “queer trans masculine Two Spirit of the Menominee Nation” or LBGTQIA2S+.
“I will share my personal, lived-in experience around what it is to be born into a world where many of my identities have been erased from me,” he said. “I grew up not seeing myself fully in local media or local environments.”
He came out as transgender late in life.
“I’ve been an advocate for the LBGTQIA2S+ community my whole life,” he said. “And I’ve had multiple ‘coming-outs.’ I feel that sharing my life story is a way for people to approach this conversation with a different perspective. Moving beyond the gender binary is good for all of us.”
Rigatuso understands the strong emotions on the subject of gender identity.
“I’ve come to the point where I’m not going to be quiet about this,” he said. “Lives literally depend on my being outspoken and vocal. I’m almost 55 years old and I have pretty thick skin. I would rather have people bring their ignorance and lack of education in my direction. I will happily direct them to resources where they can get the right information.”
Throughout his life, Rigatuso sought answers about the forces that shaped his personality.
“I had to discover who was my biggest oppressor,” he said. “You might be surprised to find out who that is. I was my biggest oppressor.”
That revelation led to a photo shoot.
“I called the photo shoot ‘Smoke Signals,’” he said. “Initially it was just going to be me, honoring myself and my body. I’m not your typical trans-guy who falls into the binary. I’m a bigger guy, I’m a little cushy around the middle. But I wanted to celebrate myself so I did this photo shoot.”
Holding two smoke bombs, Rigatuso decided to paint his face as a way to honor his indigenous side. He also painted his hand white as a way to acknowledge what he thought was his biggest oppressor.
“And then I put my hand over my mouth and I was looking at myself in the mirror and I thought, holy crap. Who as been silencing who here? I’ve been silencing myself. And I’ve been listening to what other people tell me about my gender to silence myself, too.”