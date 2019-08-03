KEARNEY — Students and faculty from the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing — Kearney Division and UNMC College of Allied Health Professions in Kearney are offering free sports screenings for current and new athletes who plan to compete in the Special Olympics.
The screenings are 8 a.m.-noon Sept. 7 at the Health Science Education Complex on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus, 2402 University Drive.
The event, called West Central MedFest, is open to athletes from the Kearney, Grand Island and Hastings areas who plan to compete in the Special Olympics.
The health screenings allow athletes to be eligible to compete in the 19 different sports that Special Olympics Nebraska offers year-round. Competitions are held throughout the state for regional and state events. Central City will host the State Equestrian competition Sept. 8, Kearney will host a unified bowling competition at Big Apple Lanes Oct. 12, and York will hold a state flag football tournament Oct. 19-20.
Pre-registration is encouraged. To pre-register, go to http://www.sone.org/programs/health/kearney-medfest.html. For more information, contact Alisa Hoffman, ahoffman@sone.org or 402-331-5545 ext. 22.