KEARNEY — At 7:30 Wednesday morning, Fred Blume scouted a shelf inside Hy-Vee at 5212 Third Ave., searching for a specific kind of Great Northern beans.
A retiree, he’s glad Hy-Vee has set aside 7-8 a.m. daily as specific hours for senior citizens and high-risk people who want to avoid crowded supermarkets during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Usually, Blume and his wife Nancy have Hy-Vee deliver their groceries. If they run out of an item, their daughter places an online order for them.
“Nancy and I used to shop together, but now they suggest just one person go in,” Blume said, chuckling. Once in a while, he visits Hy-Vee during that “senior hour” to scout around for what he might want to order in the future. “It gives us a chance to really isolate,” he said.
Walmart: wildly popular
Across the street, at Walmart at 5411 Second Ave., 53 people stood in line at 6 a.m. Tuesday waiting to get in to take advantage of special weekly hours for seniors and people with disabilities.
The store, once open 24 hours, has changed its hours to 7 a.m.-8:30 p.m. due to demands of COVID-19, including stringent cleaning and disinfecting, but it is open 6-7 a.m. Tuesdays for seniors and high-risk shoppers.
Curt Kooyman, co-manager at Walmart, said the store’s online service, Online Grocery Product, has grown so rapidly since it was launched last summer that “we’ve had to put a cap on it” due to the time and staff it requires.
Walmart has 45 part-time and full-time employees who do nothing but fill the 200 OGP orders per day. Kooyman said the store hired another supervisor to oversee the program.
Customers order groceries online and sign up for a one-hour time slot when they can pick it up. “They drive up and we take it out to their car,” he said.
Walmart also makes up to 24 home deliveries of groceries a day, using drivers who also fill OGP orders in the store when they have time, Kooyman said.
“The system only allows only so many orders, and it caps out,” he said. Initially, there was conflict between in-person shoppers clearing off the shelves and OGP staff wanting those same products, but that has been ironed out.
“We understood that there was going to be a new, increased demand for OGP when COVID-19 hit. We plan to grow this part of the business,” Kooyman said.
Hy-Vee: hurrying
At Hy-Vee, orders for its Aisles Online service have quadrupled chain-wide in the past month, according to Christina Gayman, director of public relations at the corporate headquarters in West Des Moines, Iowa.
She had no numbers for the Kearney store specifically, “but we have seen an increase in demand for both grocery pickup and home delivery orders in Kearney,” she said.
As a result, Hy-Vee has had to hire temporary part-time workers to help with Aisles Online, she said. It cannot promise same-day pick-up or delivery, so “We encourage customers to place their orders a few days before they hope to pick up or have them delivered in case time slots are full,” she said.
While she said that certain in-demand products sell out more quickly right now, “we are receiving shipments multiple times a week at all of our stores and are constantly restocking. If we are unable to include a product that a customer has requested, we let them know,” she said.
Other markets
Two supermarkets here, Apple Market at 7 W. 25th St., and Boogart’s Foods at 1615 Second Ave., are not doing deliveries or pickups currently.
Neither is Family Fresh Market at 3920 Second Ave., and “now is not the time to try,” store director Dusty Luther said. But it could be coming.
Meredith Gremel, vice president of corporate affairs and communications at SpartanNash in Grand Rapids, Mich., Family Fresh’s parent company, said the service slowly is being rolled out the chain’s 155 stores across the Midwest. It will be introduced in Kearney at some point, but she could not say when.
More people must be hired, and computer software must be in place. “We’ve got an incredible team who do this online shopping, but it’s not simple,” she said.
“The team texts customers if there is a problem, say, ‘that item you asked for is out. Do you want us to substitute?’ Do people want us picking out their produce or fresh-cut flowers or meat? This is not like shopping online for a sweater,” Gremel said. “People have been very grateful for the service and very understanding of the delay.”
But SpartanNash has seen a steady increase in its e-commerce business since it started. “We found that people really loved the convenience — say, a mother with sleepy kids in back seat, or shopping for elderly parents.
“Then COVID came along, and that has created a ton of new users. The question will be, will they continue to use the platform? We anticipate a number of new customers,” she said.