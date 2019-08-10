KEARNEY — Spots are still available for the 2019 Thriving Children, Families and Communities Conference Sept. 16 at Younes Conference Center, 416 Talmadge St. in Kearney.
The free, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. conference is intended for community leaders interested in learning more about high-quality early childhood education programs and services and their important role in economic development.
In 2018, more than 250 civic, business and education leaders from more than 70 Nebraska communities attended the Thriving Children conference. Organizers are hoping to double that attendance this year.
Sponsoring this year’s event are the Nebraska Department of Education, Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, First Five Nebraska, Nebraska Children and Families Foundation, Nebraska Community Foundation, Nebraska Extension, Buffett Early Childhood Fund and the Buffett Early Childhood Institute.
For more information or to register, visit buffettinstitute.nebraska.edu/news-and-events/events/2019-thriving-children-families-and-communities-conference.