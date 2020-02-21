LINCOLN — Changes are being made in the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center System as two state agencies partner to start a new facility in Lincoln.
Thursday, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services announced in a press release their partnership with the state Department of Correctional Services. For 90 days three DCS employees will work alongside DHHS staff at the newly created Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Lincoln. DCS staff will undergo the same training as DHHS staff and follow the same processes and protocol in serving juvenile teen offenders.
The Lincoln facility provides more intensive interventions such as targeted behavioral and trauma-based programming.
“We’re working to create a continuum of care within the YRTC system. It’s critical that the facility and programming is an appropriate match for the youth who are served there,” said Dannette R. Smith, DHHS CEO in a press release. “The Lincoln facility provides more intensive and individualized programming for youth and provides the appropriate physical structure and security required to serve them.”
Recently, DHHS outlined a plan to better ensure a safe and secure environment at Kearney’s YRTC after several incidents within the last month where staff was assaulted and teens escaped, some stealing a vehicle.
Some female youths who are close to transitioning back into their communities were relocated to the newly renovated LaFlesche Cottage at YRTC-Geneva. The facility is a re-entry program in a less restrictive environment with a more home-like setting.
Additional youths also will transition to the Hastings Regional Center campus, which provides residential substance use disorder treatment for adolescent males.
DHHS also has said:
n YRTC executive management will be on campus 24 hours a day providing additional assistance to ensure security and safety for staff and residents.
n For the next 30 days all furloughs and off-site visits have been suspended until officials can assess the protocol for that program. On-site visits will be limited to parents, guardians and children of the youths at YRTC.
n Increased staff from other state facilities will be brought in to help YRTC-Kearney.
n Judges have been asked to withhold sending anyone to YRTC for 10 days until the facility can stabilize the youths in their care.
n More communication and action plans among staff leadership communication and accountability at each shift change, and communicated action plan details and expectations among all staff members. Every night at 8 p.m. Smith will get a status report from the facility starting today.
n Ongoing meetings with the city of Kearney and Buffalo County officials.