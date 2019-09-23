KEARNEY — The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the three victims of the multiple vehicle crash Friday afternoon on Interstate 80 near Gibbon.
The crash occurred at approximately 3 p.m. Traffic had slowed as it was entering a construction zone on eastbound I-80. According to the patrol a semitrailer truck failed to slow down and struck a pickup, causing a chain reaction involving seven vehicles.
The first vehicle struck by the semi was a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Ryan Vanicek, 37, of Schuyler with passenger Daniel Seelhoff, 50, of Lincoln. Seelhoff was pronounced dead on the scene. Vanicek was life-flighted to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney, where he later was pronounced dead.
The driver of another vehicle, a Chevrolet Equinox, also was killed in the crash. Scott Gaylord, 54, of Lincoln was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, where he was pronounced dead. Three other people sustained injuries in the crash, but none were considered to be life-threatening.
The driver of the semi, Kenneth Kratt, 34, of Madera, Calif., was not seriously injured.
Interstate 80 was closed to eastbound traffic for approximately seven hours Friday. Westbound lanes were closed for approximately one hour.
The crash investigation continues.
