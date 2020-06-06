LEXINGTON — TestNebraska will do more COVID-19 testing 8 a.m.-noon June 13-14 at 801 Vine Ave.
The state will begin phasing in tests for all Nebraska residents, including those who previously completed the online assessment, but did not qualify to be tested.
“We want to ensure every Nebraskan knows that if they are concerned they may have been exposed, they can have the opportunity to schedule a test,” said Dr. Gary Anthone, director of public health and chief medical officer for the Department of Health and Human Services.
“The best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 is through aggressive testing and contact tracing, and we continue to expand our capabilities across the state,” he said.
Those who want to be tested must first complete an updated assessment at TestNebraska.com or TestNebraska/es (Spanish.) They then will be contacted regarding details of the test. People who previously tested negative, but now are presenting new symptoms that could result in a positive test, are encouraged to be tested again.
Tests are scheduled next week in 14 other cities throughout the state.