KEARNEY — A supposed birthday present turned into felony drug charges Sunday for a Minnesota pair during a traffic stop near Kearney.
Matthew J. Brandt, 32, and Shazia Alam, 21, both of Mankato, Minn., are charged in Buffalo County Court with distribution of marijuana, possession of marijuana more than one pound and possession of concentrated cannabis, all felonies, and possession of drug paraphernalia, an infraction, after several marijuana products allegedly were found inside a vehicle they were traveling in Sunday.
Court records indicate a Buffalo County Sheriff deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 two miles west of Kearney. When the deputy contacted the driver he detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
During a search of the vehicle officers located a duffel bag inside the trunk that, records indicate, contained 2.25 pounds of raw marijuana in different packages. There also were multiple packages of THC concentrate wax and more than 30 vapor pen cartridges and a number of other concentrated marijuana edibles.
Records say the items were bought in Colorado, and Alam claimed it was for her 21st birthday, which records indicate was in October.
The pair were arrested and today Brandt remains at the Buffalo County Jail on a $50,000 bond, while Alam posted a $25,000 bond and was released. They both are scheduled to appear in court in January.
