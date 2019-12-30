KEARNEY — Some emergency responders have taken to social media pleading with the public to stay home today amid more than a foot of snow that reportedly fell in parts of central and northern Nebraska making travel conditions difficult.
“It’s a mess,” said Brad Hall, a Buffalo County Sheriff sergeant working U.S. Highway 30 this morning between Shelton and Kearney.
However, Hall only made it from Shelton to Ravenna Road and had to turn around because of all the vehicles and semis stuck in the middle of the road due to impassable road conditions.
“For the sake of law enforcement, fire, EMS and any other first responders/road department.... STAY HOME!” paramedic Katie Hermann wrote on her Facebook page around 6 a.m. today.
This morning Kearney tow companies were backed up on calls to pull people out of the snow.
Overnight the Nebraska Department of Transportation closed U.S. Highway 30 and Interstate 80 between Lexington and Grand Island due to hazardous road conditions. A combination of rain, snow, drifts and wind have travel nearly impassable.
According to the National Weather Service wind chill factors will be in the teens for most of the day, then dropping down into single digits tonight.
On Sunday, the Nebraska State Patrol had to close sections of Interstate 80 near North Platte and Wood River at different times because crashes involving semitrailer trucks blocked traffic for several hours. The interstate reopened Sunday afternoon only to close again overnight.
NWS says 15 inches of snow fell near Ansley and 13 inches fell in Broken Bow by Sunday afternoon and snow continues to fall across the area. There were reports of snowfall amounts from 8 to 11 inches around the Kearney area.
Strong winds gusting up to 45 mph Sunday made travel conditions difficult across central Nebraska.
Hall advised motorists to check road condition reports at 511.nebraska.gov
Bobby Turner, owner of Turner Body Shop in Kearney, quit pulling out vehicles around 8 p.m. Sunday night. He said the snowfall on top of icy roads made it a challenge to tow vehicles.
“When you’re out there you have a tough time pulling them out because your truck can’t get any traction,” Turner said this morning. His family has been towing vehicles since 1972.
“People don’t understand, it’s like an ice skating rink out there. Even still today.”
In Kearney, The Archway and Peterson Senior Activity Center both were closed today because of the dangerous weather conditions, according to an announcement from the city of Kearney.
