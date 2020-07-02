GRAND ISLAND — Don’t let your guard down.
That was the message from medical experts at a virtual press conference Wednesday at CHI Health St. Francis regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
They told an inspiring story about Nebraskans and CHI Health personnel, who learned on their feet as the pandemic slammed into the state in March.
They said the number of cases and deaths are declining. Hospitals have resumed elective surgeries and other routine procedures. Nebraska now has 904 trained tracers who contact people who test positive and trace those with whom they’ve had recent contact.
But a resurgence is likely, according to Dr. Gary J. Anthone, chief medical officer/director, Division of Public Health for the Nebraska Health and Human Services.
“Wear masks. Be vigilant. Social distance. It has worked so far,” Anthone said. “We have to open up, but we can’t relax on what has kept us safe up to this point. We will have to do this until we get a vaccine.”
Deaths decline
Since March 24, CHI Health has treated 621 COVID-19 patients in its 14 hospitals in Nebraska and southwestern Iowa, and “hundreds more in clinics and ERs,” said Ed Hannon, president of CHI Health St. Francis.
Dr. Scott Frankforter, vice president of medical operations and chief medical officer at St. Francis, said that as of June 26, the Central District Public Health Department had recorded 1,695 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 1,598 were in Hall County. The Central District Public Health also includes Merrick and Hamilton counties.
Since March 24, 178 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to St. Francis, and of those, 40 were on ventilators.
The first COVID-19 patient arrived on March 24, followed by six more in the next seven days. Their survival rate was 57%.
From April 1 to April 15, St. Francis admitted 52 COVID-19 patients, and 63 more from April 16 to April 30.
During a four-day period within April 10-21, there were nine admissions one day, eight admissions the next and two days with seven admissions each.
“It was very busy. The patients were very very sick and required a lot of care,” Frankforter said.
The hospital’s single busiest day was April 21, when it had 43 COVID-19 patients. “In early April, we had five patients in ICU, and five days later, we were up to 20 patients in the ICU with 14 on ventilators,” Hannon said.
But survival rates crept upward, from 57% in March to 77% in the first half of April and 94% the second half of that month.
In May, 39 people were admitted, and 95% of them survived. In June, all 17 patients admitted with COVID-19 survived.
As of Wednesday, St. Francis had just three COVID-19 patients. As of Tuesday, CHI Health had 56 COVID-19 patients in its 14 hospitals with nine on ventilators. By Wednesday morning, just seven were on ventilators.
“These are great numbers compared to our peaks in April and May,” Hannon said.
Adrenalin-pumping time
The St. Francis staff began preparing for COVID-19 patients earlier this year. “We were concerned that they would be anxious, but they never shied away from taking care of patients. From the very first, they were extremely calm and professional,” Hannon said.
“The staff got into PPEs and circled around patients and asked, ‘What’s next? How do we do it?’ They never shied away. It was truly a time when the staff wanted to do more, learn more and help their coworkers,” he said.
“The amount of work at patients’ bedsides was greater than I’ve ever experienced in my career in health care. It was an intense, very adrenalin-pumping time, but our staff did a great job, from housekeepers to physicians to X-ray technicians. They kept up the pace for weeks at a time. They offered to take patients from the rest of the state.”
Dr. Nikhil Jagan, who heads pulmonology and critical care in the ICU at St. Francis, said, “Everybody pulled in extra shifts. I never heard complaints. Nurses said, ‘We can handle this.’ It was a phenomenal network.”
Dr. Anthone visits
As cases spiked in Hall County, Anthone visited St. Francis on April 27.
Hannon had “no time to prepare” for the visit, but he didn’t need to. Anthone was impressed with what he saw. On that day, 14 patients were on ventilators in the ICU.
“It was like nothing you see on TV or what you heard in reports from New York or Europe,” Anthone said. “It was totally controlled and well-managed, but I realized what a serious situation this was.”
Hannon said many hospital employees temporarily were assigned to other areas, as needed. Those who wanted to stay home to protect their families were permitted to do so.
He said the economic effect of COVID-19 on St. Francis and other hospitals has been “huge.”
While the hospital has received some federal funds, that money does not cover uninsured patients and lost business of routine surgeries, “but this is our mission. This is what we do. Nobody was laid off,” he said.
Stay vigilant
On Monday, Nebraska will reopen more facilities as Phase 3 of the state’s directed health measures begins. Bars and restaurants will open, and gatherings under 500 people will be permitted. Sports will resume, too, but Anthone is confident that Nebraska will not see a tidal wave of new cases like Florida and Arizona did after easing restrictions.
“Nebraskans were never told they had to stay home and wear masks, but they did. Nebraskans will do the right thing,” he said. “But we have to be very vigilant. We can’t relax until we get a vaccine.”