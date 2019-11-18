KEARNEY — Several planets will make close approaches to Earth this fall, but the ability to see them with naked eyes will depend on how close or far away they are to Earth.
Joel Berrier, University of Nebraska at Kearney Assistant Professor of Physics and Planetarium Director, said it’s possible to see the five closest planets — Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn — at times, but a telescope always is required to observe Uranus and Neptune.
That was the case for close approaches by Neptune Sept. 9 and Uranus Oct. 27. In both cases, their “faces” will be fully illuminated by the sun.
Mercury would reach its greatest eastern “elongation” on Oct. 20, Berrier said, and be at its highest point over the horizon in the western sky just after sunset. The opposite will be true on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, when its greatest western elongation will have its highest point above the horizon in the eastern sky just before sunrise.
Mercury can be seen with the naked eye then, he said, and amateur astronomers will have opportunities to take photos.
On Nov. 11, Mercury was set to make a rare transit across the sun as it moves between Earth and the sun. The next such transit will be in 2039.
Berrier emphasized that safe viewing requires a telescope with a solar filter.
“I’ll probably have something set up (at UNK) that day, with 10 to 12 telescopes with filters,” he said.
Another sky highlight will be Nov. 24, when Venus and Jupiter will be visible and within 1.4 degrees of each other in the western sky just after sunset.
“They’re going to be very, very close to each other. That’s one you can see easily without a telescope,” Berrier said.
There also are five eclipses — three solar and two linear — on the 2019 calendar, he said, “and we won’t see any of them here.”
Several opportunities remain to see meteor showers, though.
“You will see the shooting stars,” Berrier said, which are grains of dust and smaller rocks that are comet debris. “We pass through those trails regularly.”
Meteor showers are named for the constellations were they are centered, but can be seen throughout the sky. Best viewing is in a dark place and usually after midnight.
The best meteor shower ahead will be Geminids Dec. 7-17.
At its peak Dec. 13-14, it will produce 120 multi-colored meteors per hour.
“We will have a full moon that will block out the smaller ones,” Berrier said, but there will be more brighter ones to see.
Other less visible showers that will have far fewer meteors are:
Sept. 7-Dec. 10 — Taurids, Nov. 5-6 peak
Nov. 6-30 — Leonids, Nov. 17-18 peak
Dec. 17-25 — Ursids, Dec. 21-22 peak, look near the North Star
