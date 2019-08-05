KEARNEY — Assessor Ethel Skinner and County Board Chairman Bill McMullen are setting into motion a seven-step plan that aims to ensure accuracy of tax valuations in Buffalo County.
“I think it’s a great idea, and we’ll be working in conjunction with the (Nebraska) property tax administrator and I’ll be reporting back how we’re doing and what we’re getting accomplished,” Skinner said Friday.
“I’ve bounced these off Ethel. She seems positive about them,” McMullen said about elements of the seven-step plan.
This week, two representatives of the Nebraska Property Tax Administrator will observe operations for a day in the Buffalo County Assessors Office. Skinner said assessment experts Kevin Tighe and Bryan Hill, both of North Platte, will share their observations, and then could return to help the office tweak its procedures.
The visit by the assessment experts and other elements of the seven-step plan are in response to the July 9 Buffalo County Board of Commissioners meeting in which Kearney real estate agent Robert Fitzgerald and others aired a litany of complaints about property valuations and the high number of valuation protests each year. After a discussion that was, at times, heated, McMullen pledged to develop an action plan to address the valuation issues.
According to investigative reports by the Kearney Hub, since 2017, Buffalo County has averaged 2,124 protests annually — at least six times the rate of similarly sized counties in the state.
With so many protests to address, Buffalo County hired referees at an annual cost of $150,000 to $160,000 for the past three years. Last week, sitting as a board of equalization, the commissioners spent five mornings reviewing each of the 1,988 referee recommendations resulting from the protests.
McMullen said Friday he’s exhausted from that work and believes it’s time to correct the process.
“Seeing people six times in a row is just crazy,” he said about protests involving the same property owners year after year.
He said he and Skinner met over lunch and then had several follow-up discussions in which they listed the seven steps of their plan.
Here’s how McMullen described the plan:
1. Outside review
Liaisons of the state property tax administrator will review operations of the Buffalo County assessor’s office.
“We’ll see if they can find some things and tweak some things to get the operation running smoothly,” McMullen said. “I probably will meet with them after they visit the office, but I don’t run the office.”
2. Computer training
Buffalo County assessor personnel will receive training in the state’s property valuation program, called MIPS (Multi-County Information and Programming Services).
“The whole office runs on MIPS,” McMullen said. “We want to make sure we’re pushing all the right buttons.”
He said that after Jan. 1, new valuations were reverting to higher numbers from the prior year.
“After referees recommend making changes it ought to stick for a little while, not automatically bump back up. That’s not kosher.”
Skinner said three new staffers and she will receive the training in Lincoln.
“This was a brand-new program to me,” she said.
3. Flag assessments
McMullen said the assessor’s office will alert the county board when individual assessments increase by 5 percent or decrease. They also will be alerted if assessments are unchanged for two years.
4. Early notices
Skinner suggested that some property owners could be alerted early when their valuations are changing. If the change is an error, it can be corrected before the yellow card notices are sent and property owners file protests. Among counties using preliminary notices are Sarpy, Cass, Douglas and Lancaster — all counties with far fewer protests than Buffalo County.
5. Customer service
McMullen said another way valuation protests might be avoided is to make courtesy calls to people who own multiple properties, such as developers.
About 560 of this year’s 1,988 protests involved the owners of multiple properties, McMullen said. “If we could get to those ahead of time it knocks off 30 percent right off the top. We’re public servants. That’s what we ought to be doing.”
6. Town hall talks
McMullen envisions quarterly sessions in which the assessor’s office could educate property owners about the assessment process.
Skinner said it’s a good idea.“The board has talked about this since I came here. I hope we can get it set up. Maybe by mid-September we’ll have something.”
7. Advisory panel
Made up of three real estate agents, three commissioners and a representative from the county attorney’s office, the panel could update the assessor’s office on county real estate trends and also help push information out to other agents.
Skinner said information from the real estate agents could be useful. “It would be nice to hear something about how they decide how to set the price when they sell things. We’re lagging sometimes in values.”
McMullen and Skinner said they believe most of what they’re pursuing in the seven-step plan is achievable; however, there may be some items that don’t pan out.
Skinner said she likely can flag individual assessments, as McMullen suggests. “There are super searches that can do things like that,” Skinner said.
McMullen said he’s thought a lot about Buffalo County’s assessment issues for several years, and that the seven-step plan is the result.
“I’ve thought a lot since 2013, when this started to unravel. It was pretty hard to justify how we were coming up with numbers. That’s why we hired the referees,” McMullen said.